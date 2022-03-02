ELIZABETHTON - Seth Glen Taylor, Jr., 14, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born in Elizabethton March 29, 2007. He was a Sophomore at Unaka High School. He loved sports, basketball, football and baseball. He was a member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his step-grandfather: Tim Arnold.
Survivors include his father & Step-mother: Seth Taylor Sr & Irene Taylor. His Mother: Adeania Nidiffer. Six Brothers: Zach Taylor, Zane Taylor, Lealand Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Blake Sandlin and Jeremy Sandlin. Two Sisters: Jaimie Smith and Destiny Estep. His Paternal Grandparents: Herman & Wilma Taylor, His Maternal Grandmother: Marsha Arnold, His Maternal Grandfather: Larry Nidiffer. Several aunts, uncles and cousins. His adopted grandparents: Sally & Bob Emerson. His step-grandparents: Phillip & Carol Tester. His Horse: Montana.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Ensor Cemetery with Bill Blevins, Rev. Willie Campbell and his school Principal Sharon Necessary officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Seth Taylor, Sr., T.J. Arnold, Zane Taylor, Zach Taylor, Cody Gowins, Marshall Hipster, Nathan Wilson and Roger Mason. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Sophomore Class, Faculty & staff of Unaka High School and friends of the Stoney Creek Community. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family.