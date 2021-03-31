CHATTANOOGA - Selma Kate Hagy Garland, 90 of Chattanooga, passed away on Sunday March 28, 2021, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland Baker and Josie Mae South Hagy; her husband, J. D. Garland; and a daughter, Teresa Diane Garland Eblen; brothers, Clifford Hagy, Leighton Hagy, Graham Hagy, Gene Hagy, and Blair Hagy; sisters, Rose Hendrix, and Mozella Treadway; and “Special niece”, Wanda Williams.
Selma is survived by a daughter, Emily (Joey) Shaw; her son-in-law, John Eblen; and two grandchildren, Aidan Shaw and Hunter Shaw.
There will be private services at the graveside for Selma.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Chattanooga, or the Humane Society.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.