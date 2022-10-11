ELIZABETHTON - Scotty Lynn Hughes, 60, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1961 to the late Dewey Lynn Hughes and Dorothy Dugger Hughes McQueen. Scotty was a 1980 graduate of Johnson County High School. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He received the following awards: Sailor of the year in 1995. His metals were The Navy Rifle Marksmanship, Navy Expeditionary and the Armed Forces Expeditionary. His final rank was Leading Chief Petty Officer. Scotty served on the US Navy Submarines: USS Newport News, USS Atlanta, USS Ainsworth and the USS Seawolf. He loved sports was an avid golfer, an avid UT Volunteer fan and the Atlanta Braves and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a former member of the Dixie Youth League and struck out 16 of 18 batters in 1974. Scotty was a member of the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church and the Men’s Bible Class.
Survivors include his son, Andrew Hughes, Suffolk, Virginia; one granddaughter, Madelyn Hughes; one brother, George (Lori “Leroy”) Hughes, Weslaco, Texas; two nieces, Maggie (Josh) Balboa, and Kelly (Troy) Davis; one nephew, Chris (Alysia) Hughes; his special friends, Dave Snyder, Curtis Gentry, Kevin Pittman, Jonathan Hankins, Steve Harsh and Mike White.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Johnson, Rev. George Hughes and Rev. Troy Davis officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Potter officiating. Music will be provided by Lisa Poole. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 6:50 p.m. Friday and the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday will be Andrew Hughes, Chris Hughes, Troy Davis, Dave Snyder, Jonathan Hankins and Mike White. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joshua Hankins, Caleb Hankins and Scotty Hayes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sowing the Seed Ministry, 709 East 8th Street, Weslaco, Texas 78596 or the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hughes family.