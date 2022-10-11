ELIZABETHTON - Scotty Lynn Hughes, 60, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1961 to the late Dewey Lynn Hughes and Dorothy Dugger Hughes McQueen. Scotty was a 1980 graduate of Johnson County High School. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He received the following awards: Sailor of the year in 1995. His metals were The Navy Rifle Marksmanship, Navy Expeditionary and the Armed Forces Expeditionary. His final rank was Leading Chief Petty Officer. Scotty served on the US Navy Submarines: USS Newport News, USS Atlanta, USS Ainsworth and the USS Seawolf. He loved sports was an avid golfer, an avid UT Volunteer fan and the Atlanta Braves and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a former member of the Dixie Youth League and struck out 16 of 18 batters in 1974. Scotty was a member of the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church and the Men’s Bible Class.

Survivors include his son, Andrew Hughes, Suffolk, Virginia; one granddaughter, Madelyn Hughes; one brother, George (Lori “Leroy”) Hughes, Weslaco, Texas; two nieces, Maggie (Josh) Balboa, and Kelly (Troy) Davis; one nephew, Chris (Alysia) Hughes; his special friends, Dave Snyder, Curtis Gentry, Kevin Pittman, Jonathan Hankins, Steve Harsh and Mike White.

