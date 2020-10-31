JONESBOROUGH - Scott Winterroth, 63, Jonesborough passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Ken Brown and Eva Kay Hull Winterroth. Scott had worked as a project manager for Orth Homes several years before retirement. He attended McKinley Memorial Bible Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed camping, walks on the beach with his wife, riding his golf cart, enjoyed watching super hero movies, he always said he was the man of steel especially enjoyed sitting on the porch talking with his pastor, Lenny.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dinah Crawford Winterroth of the home; his children, Dana Hilton of Johnson City, Ryan Winterroth of Johnson City, Derek Smithpeters of Jonesborough and Troy Hubbard of Jonesborough; his pride and joy, his beloved St Bernard “Duke”; two special aunts, Emma and Diane; two very special friends, Tony and Melody Chellino; his brothers and sisters, Steve, Sheila, Shelly, Dezi, David, Keith, Tommy, Bobby, Karen, Lori and Julie; his sister-in-law, Wanda Smith and brother-in-law, Rick Loyd; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Scott will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 3302 McKinley Road, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith and Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Hwy. 81, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 2, 2020 at the church from 2:00 until 6:00 PM. The family requests that all attending please wear face masks and practice social distancing.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Joe, Erica and Miranda for the wonderful care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Winterroth family. 423-928-2245