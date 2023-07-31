JOHNSON CITY - Scott Shane Scharper, a decorated Marine Corps veteran, age 51, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Johnson City, TN.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Scott’s whole life embodied the Jesuit motto, “Service to Others”. As a young man, he was a leader in the Civil Air Patrol and a lifeguard at the community swimming pool. After graduating from Loyola High School in Towson, MD, where he was on the swim team, he attended a local college until enlisting in the US Marine Corps. As a Marine, Scott rose through the ranks to retire as a commissioned officer, Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his 23 years of service, he participated in multiple combat deployments and operations to Afghanistan and Iraq, was a member of the elite Joint Special Operations Command and an early member of the Marine Forces Special Operations Command. Through his exemplary military career, he was awarded the Gold Naval Parachutist Wings along with thirty-nine medals and ribbons to include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and multiple Combat Action Ribbons. After retirement, he continued his service to his country as a contractor supporting both US Central Command and Special Operations Command in Tampa, FL. Always striving to improve himself, he was pursuing a degree at Eastern Tennessee State University with the goal of improving the lives of veterans suffering from PTSD and had been the commander of the local Post 24 of the American Legion. Scott was a fun, loving person who enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family.