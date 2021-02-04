May 13, 1970 - Jan. 25, 2021
YOUNGSVILLE, OH - Scott David Johnson, 50, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 25th, 2021.
Scott was born in Galion, Ohio on May 13th, 1970. He also lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, Leesburg, Virginia, and Wake Forest. He graduated from Wake Forest-Rolesville High School. Scott worked as a gun salesman for 26 years at Shooting Sports Wholesale. In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and softball.
He was a dedicated spectator of all activities that involved his nieces and nephews to include dancing, soccer, baseball, football, and wrestling. One of his favorite past-times was time spent with his friends at Applebee’s of Wake Forest. Scott is most appreciated for staying in constant contact with every friend he ever made.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, John Robert Johnson; his grandparents, Hesten and Dorothy Windbigler and Bob and Martha Johnson; and the love of his life, Nanette Anderson.
Scott is survived by his mother, Barbara Windbigler Johnson; his siblings, Eric Johnson (Jo), Chad Johnson (Kristi) and Angela Hoy (Jonathan); his nieces and nephews, Hallie (Nelson), Heather, Courtney, Sean, Ryan and Hunter; as well as special family friends, Niki and Kennedi Judy and George Benoit, Karen, Brett, Amanda and Derrik.
A celebration of life acknowledgement will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital.