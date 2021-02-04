MOSHEIM - Scott Christopher “Coach” Solomon, age 46, of Mosheim, passed away suddenly after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
He was the son of the late Johnny F. and Willie Ruth Solomon. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, teacher and coach. Scott loved the outdoors and enjoyed biking, hiking, kayaking and swimming. He will be sadly missed and always loved by all that knew him.
Scott graduated from Greeneville High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at East TN State University in Physical Education and his Master’s Degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Educational Leadership and Administration. He worked for over 20 years in the Greene and Hawkins County School Systems. Most recently, he was at Volunteer High School where he was the wrestling coach and had many successful wrestling programs. He made a lasting impression on his fellow coaches, team members and their parents.
He was a Christian since his youth and was a member of Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Mosheim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Essie Solomon, Sophia Hartsell and Edgar and Lucille Nuckols; aunts and uncles, Sue Solomon, Mary Beth Solomon, Charlie and Danny Nuckols, and Steve Solomon.
Scott is survived by his mother, Peggy Solomon; sisters, Shana Solomon (Kayla Stephenson) of Florida and Stacey (Tim) Turner; niece, Abby Tindell of Texas; aunts and uncles, Frances Register, Nancy Solomon, Lynne Deakins, Randy (Carolyn) Nuckols, Beverly Nuckols, Gary (Regina) Nuckols, Eddie (Barbara) Nuckols, and Tim Nuckols all of TN, special cousin, Jim Register, many more cousins; an adopted daughter, Kaelyn Solomon; and many special friends, Troy Ebbert, David Crum, Jeremy Morgan, Jim Whalen, Randy Shelton, Jon Renner, Jason Shelton and David Hollowell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 6 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, people are asked to please wear a mask and observe all social distancing practices. Friends may also share in the service via livestream on Scott’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com or on the Doughty-Stevens Facebook Page at 2:00 pm on Saturday.
Honorary pallbearers will be his special friends, the staff and students of Volunteer High School, his neighbors and fellow church members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Volunteer High School Wrestling Program, 1050 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, TN 37642 or to Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 1355, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.