ROAN MOUNTAIN - Scott Alan VanDam, age 61, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home. Scott was born November 23, 1961 near Chicago. His parents, Dirk and Camilla moved to Elizabethton in 1967. Scott graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1979, Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville in 1984, and ITT Chicago in 1988. He worked in various engineering positions including NASA contractors in Cape Canaveral, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama. He was a professional engineer.

Scott was an avid hiker and hiked the A.T., P.C.T., F.T., L.T. and others. For the last 15 years he ran a hostel in Roan Mountain for Appalachian Trail hikers. He was also a pianist and enjoyed playing for his church and nursing homes.

