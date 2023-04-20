ROAN MOUNTAIN - Scott Alan VanDam, age 61, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home. Scott was born November 23, 1961 near Chicago. His parents, Dirk and Camilla moved to Elizabethton in 1967. Scott graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1979, Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville in 1984, and ITT Chicago in 1988. He worked in various engineering positions including NASA contractors in Cape Canaveral, Florida and Huntsville, Alabama. He was a professional engineer.
Scott was an avid hiker and hiked the A.T., P.C.T., F.T., L.T. and others. For the last 15 years he ran a hostel in Roan Mountain for Appalachian Trail hikers. He was also a pianist and enjoyed playing for his church and nursing homes.
Scott is survived by his mother, Camilla Schut VanDam; and three sisters, Sandra Konkel, Linda Bailey and Sharon Wise.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, who was a pilot and former director of Moody Aviation.
Scott was honored at the Space Walk of Fame in Titusville, Florida for his work in the space program and taught college at UCF and ETSU.
Interment will be in the Happy Valley Memorial Park at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023. All Scott’s friends are welcome to attend the graveside service.
Scott’s request that instead of flowers, please plant a tree. Scott’s death was indirectly related to Covid and it was his wishes that this be known.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Scott Alan VanDam.