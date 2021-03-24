Schumpart Davis passed away March 16, 2021 in Johnson City, TN. He was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel Church in Rose Hill, MS.
Mr. Davis was born on October 28, 1922 to the late Sam and Bettie Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Brothers: Otha Davis, Richard T. Davis, Dr. George A. Davis, Roosevelt Davis, Harmon Davis, Nathaniel Davis, and McMillian Davis. Sisters: Mrs. Mable Hall, Mrs. Odessa Johnson, and Mrs. Alice McSwing.
Mr. Davis completed his formal education in Rose Hill, MS and attended North Carolina A&T before being called to serve his country in World War II. After his time in service, he moved to the Washington D.C. area, where he worked for the Department of Agriculture for over 53 years.
Mr. Davis liked to read, particularly the Washington Post. He was a die-hard sports fan, with the Washington Redskins as his favorite team. He relished the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends. All who knew and loved him will miss him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Mrs. Ellie J. Dahmer, Hattiesburg, MS, and Mrs. Evelyn Earnestine Davis Bolden, Johnson City, TN, and several nieces and nephews. Special nephews: Langston Briggs, Dennis Dahmer, and Dr. Vincent Davis. Special nieces: Captain Janice Davis, Joyce Bolden, and Betty Dahmer.
Mr. Davis will be returned to Bowie, MD for a full military honors burial.
