LIMESTONE - Saundra Gail Eastep, 66, of Limestone passed away peacefully in her home Saturday morning, October 3, 2020.
Saundra was born September 4, 1954, in Greene County to Jack and Cossetta (Sammons) Knight. She devoted her career to the Washington County School system as an instructional assistant for the Daniel Boone High School Special Education department and bus driver for 35 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Saundra was an irreplaceable friend who enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Eastep; one infant son, Kim David Eastep; and a brother, Eddie Knight.
Saundra is survived by her two sons, Micheal Eastep and wife, Melissa, and Dustin Eastep and Nicole; six grandchildren, Sasha Gentry and husband, Kary, Bailey Eastep and Lainie, Lane Eastep, Colton Eastep, Kelson Eastep, and Kinlea Eastep; her best friend, Diane Couch; a special brother-in-law, Howard Eastep; and her beloved dog, Roscoe.
The family will receive friends from 5: 00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Fall Branch, TN. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Harold Morelock officiating.