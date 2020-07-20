ERWIN - Saundra Davis, 72, of Erwin, Tn. was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday July 12. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Timothy Casey and Frances "Frank" Rose Alee Casey of Erwin. She is preceded in death by her sister Neda Helton and brother Lonnie Casey. Saundra is survived by her daughter Julie Davis Silvers and husband Bobby and son Tristin Wyatt Silvers of Erwin and son David Daniel Davis and wife Stacy and children Andrea, Cameron and David. of Jonesborough, Tn., and a very special niece Casey Johnson and husband Chris of Mississippi. She is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Saundra was a true artist and has shared much of her paintings and artwork with family and friends. Her top priority in her life was her children and grandchildren.
On Saturday, July 25th at 5:30 pm there will be a small service on the riverbank at 368 Bumpass Cove Rd. led by her nephew, Eric Casey honoring her life. Afterwards there will be a cookout in Celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for monetary donations to help in the final expenses. Donations can be mailed to Julie Silvers, 668 Tipton Branch Rd., Flag Pond, Tn. 37657