ELIZABETHTON - Sarah Santiago Rivera, 87, of Elizabethton, TN, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on April 29, 2023.

Sarah was born on November 1, 1935, to Benedicto and Agapita Rivera in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. On September 5, 1953, she married Alberto Santiago Torres in their hometown of Adjuntas. Shortly after, they moved to Elizabethton, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband on October 3, 2013. They enjoyed 60 years of a loving marriage.

