ELIZABETHTON - Sarah Santiago Rivera, 87, of Elizabethton, TN, peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on April 29, 2023.
Sarah was born on November 1, 1935, to Benedicto and Agapita Rivera in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. On September 5, 1953, she married Alberto Santiago Torres in their hometown of Adjuntas. Shortly after, they moved to Elizabethton, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband on October 3, 2013. They enjoyed 60 years of a loving marriage.
Surviving are their four children and their spouses, Sara and Larry Nave, Ivelise and Neal Bachman, Cesar Santiago, and Daniel and Debbie Santiago. Her nine surviving grandchildren include Jeremiah Nave, Joshua Nave, Angela Nave-McCarthy, Johnathan Bachman, Cherie Bachman, Michael Bachman, Jacob Santiago, Nicholas Santiago, and Caleb Santiago. Her two surviving great grandchildren include Carter Nave and Nolan McCarthy.
Services will be held at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, TN on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 with receiving of friends from 5:00 PM until the celebration of life service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those celebrating her life send flowers to a mother figure in her name and that attendees to the services dress in bright colors or floral patterns.
Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Friday.
Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Friday.