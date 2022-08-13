January 31, 1996 – August 3, 2022

Sarah Ruhlen passed away unexpectedly in Crossville, TN on August 3, 2022, from complications of Type 1 diabetes, an illness she never allowed to diminish her passion for living to the fullest or the joy she spread among her family and many friends. Her life embodied the credo she wrote for her Facebook pages: “Live profoundly. Refuse indifference. Inclusivity. Shake the dust.”

