GLENVILLE, PA – Sarah Jane (Miller) Miller, age 89, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of Franklin Donald Miller; together they shared over 70 years of marriage.

Jane was born in Johnson City, TN on July 22, 1933, and was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Minnie Alice (Morefield) Miller. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, ballroom dancing, and most of all quilting. Jane made over 100 quilts in one year and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren. She was also a teacher’s aide at Friendship Elementary School in Glen Rock and enjoyed being a part of The Keystone Region Crosley Club.

