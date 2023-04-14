GLENVILLE, PA – Sarah Jane (Miller) Miller, age 89, of Glenville, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of Franklin Donald Miller; together they shared over 70 years of marriage.
Jane was born in Johnson City, TN on July 22, 1933, and was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Minnie Alice (Morefield) Miller. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, ballroom dancing, and most of all quilting. Jane made over 100 quilts in one year and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren. She was also a teacher’s aide at Friendship Elementary School in Glen Rock and enjoyed being a part of The Keystone Region Crosley Club.
In addition to her loving husband Don, Jane is survived by her children Donald E. Miller and wife Cindy, Edward W. Miller and wife Gail, and Lori A. Miller and significant other Tony Sentz; her grandchildren Alan, Erin, Carly, Wesley, Cassandra, and Allison; and her great-grandchildren Sadie, Coleson, Hazel, Wesley, Kirsten, Derek, Daniel, and Alice. She is also survived by her siblings William Miller and wife Barbara, Walter Miller and wife Darla, Betty Gromling, and Nancy Myers; and her sister-in-law Shirley Miller. Jane was preceded in death by her brother Robert Miller; and her sister Mary Miller.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to St. Jacob’s (Stone) U.C.C., c/o Sewing Group, 5152 Stone Church Rd., Glenville, PA 17329.