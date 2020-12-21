JOHNSON CITY - Sarah Hathaway Darnell, Johnson City, 95, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home.
Sarah was born in Hampton, TN to the late William A. Hathaway and Anna Jennings Hathaway. She was an optical technician at America Optical for 42 years. Sarah was a member of East Pine Grave Park United Methodist. She was the former president of United Methodist Women’s Choir along with being a board member of Interfaith Hospitality Network. Sarah enjoyed traveling and touring the United States. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. One of Sarah’s fondest memories was going to a Vince Gill concert, which was on her bucket list, and he spoke directly with her in the audience.
In addition to her parents Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, Reecer A. Darnell, siblings, Sam Hathaway, Bill Hathaway, Betty Hathaway and Olvina Canipe.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patsy Pierce; granddaughters, Cheryle Luchini and husband Aaron, Leigh Pierce; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Luchini, Jaden Moore, Devin Babb.
The graveside entombment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 22, 2020 in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Lon Tobin, officiating. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sarah’s special companions and caregivers including, Savannah Rushing, who took her on many adventures.
