JOHNSON CITY - Sarah Hankins, 82 of Johnson City, passed away on September 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born and raised in Dallas, TX and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1956. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Southern Methodist University, where she earned a degree in English.
In 1964, Sarah married Hayden Hankins, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Catherine; sisters, Barbara, Elizabeth, and Frances; along with many friends.
After many years as a homemaker, Sarah worked for several businesses, including Hallmark and ETSU. She was a supporter of the arts and conservation causes, as well as being an ardent fan of British television comedies.
Per her wishes, there will not be a service. Donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, and/or the Cleveland Orchestra.