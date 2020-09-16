JOHNSON CITY - Sarah Evelyn Garland Moore, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home in Johnson City.
Born on May 22, 1920, she was named for her grandmothers, Sarah Twiggs Julian and Eveline Hughes Garland. Evelyn was raised in Roan Mountain, TN, a daughter of the late Nathan H. and Carrie Belle Julian Garland.
After graduating high school, she moved to Elizabethton where she met and married the love of her life, Fred W. Moore, Sr. The couple moved to Johnson City in 1939 and spent 64 years together, until Fred’s passing in 2003. To this happy union two sons were born, Fred W. Jr., and Ronnie Lynn Moore.
Fred and Evelyn owned and operated Moore Amusement Company. Evelyn was a member of First United Methodist Church in Johnson City, where she attended as long as her health permitted. She taught second grade Sunday school for 17 years. Evelyn was also President, and later, Vice President, of the Ethel Black Guild of United Methodist Women.
Evelyn was a very loving and generous person, giving to others however she could. Several of the local nursing homes were blessed to have Evelyn serve as a volunteer. Her time dedicated to helping people in nursing care was spent doing crafts, assisting with outings, and reading to residents with impaired vision.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her younger son, Ronnie; her sister, Maxie Garland Morgan; and an infant brother.
Left to mourn her passing are her son, Fred W. Moore Jr. and wife Brandee, granddaughter, Kallie Marie Moore and grandson, John Thomas Clifton, of Alabama; granddaughter, Elizabeth Weldon Moore Birdwell and husband Brad, and great-grandson Cooper, also of Alabama; two nieces, Sally Morgan Buckner and husband Dick, and Cleta Morgan Stidhoms and husband Larry, all of Roan Mountain, TN; as well as a host of friends.
The family of Evelyn Moore would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Carol Sexton, Mai Smith, and the rest of the Visiting Angels homecare staff for their kindness and attentiveness.
A committal service will be held for Evelyn Moore at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Reverend Jodie Ihfe will officiate. Acting pallbearers will be: Larry Wilcox, Clint Donegan, Johnny Qualls, Jay Riley, Danny Matthews, and Dickie Buckner. Honorary pallbearers include: Earl Griffin, Johan Beumer, Perry Branyon, and The Fish Gang. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Moore family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521