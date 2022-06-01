JOHNSON CITY - Sarah Elizabeth McAuley (Betty), age 88 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at her home surrounded by her family and entered her eternal home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born on May 26th, 1934, in Northern Ireland to the late John and Annie Curran. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Alfred H. McAuley. She is survived by her brother David Curran of Newmarket, Ontario Canada and her sister Ann Richardson (John) of Lindsay, Ontario, Canada.
Betty is the mother of David McAuley of Johnson City, Tennessee, and wife Susan McAuley; Paul McAuley of Advance, North Carolina and wife Sylvia; Stephen McAuley of Elizabethton, Tennessee and wife Wendy; Crystal McAuley of Clearwater, Florida. Her grandchildren are Ryan McAuley; Matthew McAuley; Brandon McAuley (wife Meagan); Rose McAuley; David McAuley; Serina McAuley; Frank McAuley; Andrew McAuley; Rachel McAuley; Daniel McAuley; Jesse Salgado; Nelson Salgado; Sarah Salgado; and six great grandchildren: Gage; Scarlett; Autumn Rose; Sierra; Eli and Easton. She also has many nieces and nephews in Canada and Ireland who affectionately know her as “Auntie Betty”.
Betty had “Four Seasons” of life: She was born in Cookstown and grew up in Portstewart, Northern Ireland from 1934 – 1955; She then lived in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada from 1955 – 1970; She then moved to St. Petersburg, Florida from 1970 – 2008; and moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 2008.
Betty, “Mom”, “Nana”, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She even learned how to do Zoom and FaceTime so she could stay in touch.
Betty was a woman of strong faith and loved her Savior Jesus Christ. One of her favorite Bible passages was Psalm 91 and she would often encourage others to read it. She would quote: “I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”
She went to trade school to become a lab technician following grade school. She was a homemaker and volunteered at her church.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton and caregivers Deanna, Melanie H., Melanie O., Theresa, and granddaughter, Rachel, for the special care they gave our precious mother and grandmother in recent months.
A memorial service for Betty McAuley will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, Tennessee at 3:00 PM on Sunday June 5th. The family will receive friends between 2:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service. Service will be live streamed via YouTube-Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summit Leadership, P.O. Box 3555, Johnson City 37602 for the purchase of FCA Bibles and FCA Camp scholarships.
