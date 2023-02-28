KINGSPORT - Sarah C. Valk, age 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Blake of Kingsport.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sarah Valk departed her earthly home for her heavenly life on February 25, 2023, at the age of 95. Born Saartje Clasina Lock to Tryntje Vreugdenhil and Leendert Lock on January 29, 1928, in Monster, the Netherlands, Sarah was one of seven children. Growing up during World War II in the war-ravaged Netherlands was anything but easy, for Sarah lost two of her sisters and her father during and shortly after the war. But this strong young lady did not let circumstances keep her from living joyfully.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you