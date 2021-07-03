JONESBOROUGH - Sarah Ann Honeycutt, 92, of Jonesborough, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Four Oaks Health Care. She was a native of Mitchell County, daughter of the late Jake and Charlotte Cooper Garland.
Sarah was a retired homemaker.
She was of the Brethren Church faith.
Sarah loved to babysit, and farming and gardening were her passion.
In addition to her parents, her siblings, Maybelle Southerland, Minnie Lee Peterson, Laura Forbes, D.M. Garland and Billy Cooper, all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Amy Nicole Honeycutt; her daughter, Sandy Honeycutt; granddaughters, Kylie Honeycutt, Morgan Ryan and Meghan Smallman; several great grandchildren; her special niece Brenda Bailey and her special nephew, Ray Oliver.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Oak Chapel under the direction of Rev. Daniel Dunn. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Roselawn Memory Gardens by 12:50 pm.
