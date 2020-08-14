OOLTEWAH - Sara Tunnell, 54, of Ooltewah, died August 13, 2020 at Chattanooga Memorial Hospital.
Sara was a native of Johnson City, and daughter of the late John and Evelyn Tunnell of Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Blackwell, a brother, Curtis Sammons, and one infant baby sister.
Sara is survived by three brothers, Milton Tunnell, and wife Susan, of Cleveland, TN, Joe Tunnell, and wife Tina, of Bristol, and Bob Sammons, and wife Betty Jo, of Arlington, TX; one sister, Carolyn Daniels of Valdosta, GA; one uncle, James Webster of Jonesborough; one aunt, Virginia Anderson of Toms River, New Jersey; a number of nieces and nephews.
Sara loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Rev. Dan Foster officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Sunday.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Open Arms Care staff in Ooltewah.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
