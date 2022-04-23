Our mother, Sara Slater Murray, has left this earthly life to join the host of heaven, and her beloved Gordon, who preceded her in death on February 19, 2011.
Sara was born November 3, 1938, in Charleston, WV, the younger daughter of Elizabeth Fisher Slater and George Harold Slater. Surrounded by a large, extended family of grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, she enjoyed countless hours spent at picnics, family gatherings, and outings as a child, and always spoke fondly throughout her life of those special times. She was a devilish child who loved pranks and the accompanying measure of attention.
Sara graduated from Dunbar High School in 1956 at age 17, and set her sights on Norfolk, VA, where she was hired by Capitol Airlines, first as a flight attendant, and then as a ground agent. She resided in a large house on 77th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach, VA, with several female roommates whose mission in life was to attend every party frequented by junior Naval officer fighter pilots. In due time, she met and fell in love with Gordon Murray, a Navy ensign fighter pilot. Sara and Gordon were married on March 26, 1960, at the Naval Air Station Oceana Base Chapel, and began their married life in a cottage on Birdneck Point, Virginia Beach.
Sara and Gordon had three children: a daughter, Susan Murray Sorensen of Beaufort, SC, and grandson, Martin M.H. Sorensen of W. Springfield, MA; a son, Gordon Lawrence Murray III, daughter-in-law Amy Murray, and granddaughters Emma Elizabeth Murray and Margaret Ann (Maggie) Murray, of Roswell, GA; and a son, Michael John Murray, and adored partner Cathleen Nixon, of Elizabethton, TN.
Sara loved taking her children to the beach at Virginia Beach, a popular destination for other Navy families, and on countless visits to friends’ homes, museums, parks, concerts, movies, and churches. Sara was first and foremost a Navy wife, a role she loved and relished, and through which she forged many lifelong friendships, some of 50+ years. She loved to sing, and was a member of several church choirs and the Naval Officers Wives’ Chorus, based in Washington, DC. Gordon’s naval career as a fighter pilot culminated in his retirement at the rank of Captain, and took her and the children to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, VA; Key West, FL; Naples, Italy; Montgomery, AL; and Washington, DC. Sara was known for her generous hospitality, and for her beautiful, comfortable, and welcoming homes, where she and Gordon entertained prolifically. She was devoted to Gordon, and never complained about the lengthy separations she and the children endured while he was deployed at sea. His homecomings were always occasions of high anticipation and excitement, and the closest of family time.
Sara is survived by her children and grandchildren, nieces, cousins, and her loving sister, Jane Slater Masciola, of Charleston, SC. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with Gordon at a later date.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City, for the dedicated care given to Sara.
