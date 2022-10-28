Sara L. “Nana” Armstrong, age 71, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Erwin, Sara is a daughter of the late Halbert Neblett and Irene (Webb) Brooks. She was a member of Erwin Church of Christ and the owner and operator of Armstrong Daycare. She enjoyed scrap booking, quilting and camping and was the Nana of many kids. In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by her sister, Hallie Neblett, brother, Carl Neblett, and great-grandson, Bruce Wilcox.
Sara L. “Nana” Armstrong has left behind to cherish her memory: husband of 53 years, Coy Armstrong; children: Michael Armstrong and wife Lori, Lisa Wilcox and husband Scott, Amy Brotherton, Christina Lewis and husband Gary, Shane Armstrong and fiancé Madison Maddox, and Katie Armstrong; grandchildren: Cody Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Jacob Wilcox and wife MecKenzie, Lucas Wilcox and wife Hannah Grace, Sadie “Bug” Wilcox, Heath Brotherton and fiancé Lexie White, Whitney Jones and husband Michael, Amber Lewis-Henry and husband Hunter, Preston Lewis, and Hudson Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Carter Louise Wilcox, awaiting the arrival of Charleigh Kay Wilcox, Levi Jones, Ella Jones, Addilyn Jones, and Anderson Jones; special daughter, Andrea Casey; and siblings: Ronnie Webb and wife Nannie, Luther Neblett and wife June, Eva Capps, George Neblett and wife Donna, Louie Neblett and wife Sandy, Coretha Lefler and husband Jim, and Randy Brooks and wife Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Shanna Peterson, the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, and the doctors at Johnson City Medical Center for their care through this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Sara L. “Nana” Armstrong in funeral service to be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Erwin Church of Christ, 710 Rock Creek Road, Erwin. Minister Jeff Winters will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 2:00 pm and will continue until service time at Erwin Church of Christ. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 31, 2022 in Roselawn Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 pm on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be Sara’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sara’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.