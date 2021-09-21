JOHNSON CITY - Sandy, “Kay” Peters, 64, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Kay was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sylvia Story Peters.
She was a homemaker.
Kay volunteered at the Holston Baptist Association for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by two brothers, Bud and Eugene Peters; one sister, Helen Carroll; two infant twin brother and sister, Thomas Peters and Linda Peters; one grandson, Dawson Peters.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Tammy Lewis and her husband Andy and Patricia Hartman and her husband Brian; one son, Timothy Peters and his wife Rebecca; five sisters, Rovena Bennett and her husband Allen, Brenda Mosier and her husband Charles, Ada Arnett and her husband Larry, Margie Benfield and her husband Larry and Shirley Tittle and her husband Harley; two brothers, Preas Peters and his wife JoAnn and James Peters; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; special friend, Brenda Carlton.
The family will have a private inurnment service at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Peters family. (423) 610-7171