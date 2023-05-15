Sandy Johnston, 74, was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Atkins and passed due to a brief illness on May 12th, 2023. Sandy will be laid to rest on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Sandy graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1967 and started a career as a Real Estate agent in 1979 and went on to own Coldwell Banker/ Security Real Estate in 1983. Sandy spent years enjoying her passion for the service she provided in real estate and sat on many real estate boards to serve the industry she loved. Sandy was one of the highest legally educated real estate professionals in Tennessee as she loved to learn anything pertaining to the industry to better assist her agents and customers.
She retired in 2009, and her son proudly carries on the company legacy at Coldwell Banker Security. She will long be remembered for her humor, fun loving personality, and vibrant wit. She was loved by all that ever knew her.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her grandson, Jackson Johnston.
Survivors include her loving husband, Joe Miller; son, Jason Johnston, and his wife Jackee; grandson, Jayce Johnston; two brothers, Randy Atkins and his significant other Linda and Craig Atkins and his wife Nancy; one sister, Sharon Evans, and her husband Stan; niece, Christy Hughes; nephews, Jimmy Kinley and Brian Atkins. Rhonda Bajko and Linda Lefler are longtime friends that she also loved dearly.
The family would like to especially thank the caregivers at Princeton Transitional Care for helping the family and providing comfort and kindness to Sandy. In addition, special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their tremendous compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Johnston family. (423) 610-7171.