Sandy Johnston, 74, was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Atkins and passed due to a brief illness on May 12th, 2023. Sandy will be laid to rest on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Sandy graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1967 and started a career as a Real Estate agent in 1979 and went on to own Coldwell Banker/ Security Real Estate in 1983. Sandy spent years enjoying her passion for the service she provided in real estate and sat on many real estate boards to serve the industry she loved. Sandy was one of the highest legally educated real estate professionals in Tennessee as she loved to learn anything pertaining to the industry to better assist her agents and customers.

