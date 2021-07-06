JOHNSON CITY - Sandra Wright Bennett, 74, Johnson City, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandy was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Albert Dudley Wright and Gladys Kent Jenkins.
A 1965 graduate of Science Hill High School, Sandy attended E.T.S.U., and later graduated from the Tennessee School of Banking at Vanderbilt University.
She worked for Hamilton Bank / SunTrust Bank for forty-three years, retiring in 2008 as Vice-President in the student loan department. Following retirement, Sandy served alongside her daughter and son-in-law at Appalachian Christian Camp for the past thirteen years. She was a hard worker that was loved and respected by co-workers and customers alike.
She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, Johnson City, where she was a member of the DASH Sunday School Class.
The joy of Sandy’s life was being with her family and serving others.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-two years, Jimmy Van Bennett; her daughter, Julie Bennett Morris and husband Aaron, Johnson City; her son, Craig Van Bennett and wife Melissa, Knoxville; three grandchildren, Alex Morris and wife Kaitlyn, Gray, Audrey Morris, Johnson City, and Baylor Bennett, Knoxville; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Max Morris, Gray; two sisters, Randi Wright Perry and husband Edward, Johnson City, Barbara Jenkins Monroe and husband Gary, Gray; two brothers, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) John Dudley Wright and wife Susan, Lexington, SC, and Dan Jenkins, Johnson City; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Ann Shipley, Gray.
The family would like to thank Sandy’s caregivers at Holston Valley Medical Center, especially Amanda Christian, R.N.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Mike Luzadder, Minister, and Dr. Guy Robins, officiating. Special music will be provided by Mike Imboden, soloist.
The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Active pallbearers will be Alex Morris, Bob Sams, Joey Britt, Levi Wright, Steve Mascola and Wes Grindstaff. Honorary pallbearers are John Dudley Wright, Dan Jenkins, Aaron Morris, Casey Medders, Whitney McGuffin, Ginny Wright, Tony Bennett, Jennifer Walker, Amy Walker Keen, David Shipley, and members of the DASH Class. Those planning to attend are to meet at the new Annex of the cemetery at 12:50 P.M. Friday.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Sandy’s name, please do so to The Camp ACC Scholarship Fund, 512 Cross Circle, Unicoi, TN 37692, or online at campacc.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Bennett family. (928-6111)