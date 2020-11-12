ERWIN - Sandra Sue Whitson, 77, of Erwin, TN, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 with her family by her side.
Sandra was born in North East, MD in 1943 to the late Quentin and Ruby Kelly. She graduated from James Grove High School and went on to get her cosmetology license. She owned Sandy’s Beauty and Barber Salon for many years. Sandy married her beloved husband in 1961 in New Castle, Delaware.
Sandy loved the beach, to sew, and scrapbook. Her family would often vacation at the beach in Delaware. Sandy was a born-again Christian who loved her church family. She had a very outgoing personality who always made friends wherever she went. She had a kind and very giving heart. She loved her family, and she will be greatly missed by many.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Ruby Kelly; two brothers, and a sister.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 59 years, Benny Whitson; daughters, Jacquelin Hawkins and husband Jeff, Jamie Monroe and husband Earl; four grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Jasmine, and Lucas; three great grandchildren, Maxwell, Audrinna, and Josie; brother, Richard.
Graveside service will be held for close friends and family at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin, TN on Saturday November 14th at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, First Assembly of God, PO Box 757, Erwin, TN 37650.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Whitson family.