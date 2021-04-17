MOSHEIM - Sandra Stuart, 60, of Mosheim passed away Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at her home. She was a member of West Greene Free Will Baptist Church and was formerly employed at the Food City bakery.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years: Tony Stuart; son: Derrick Sizemore; stepson: Donnie Stuart; brother and sister-in-law: Danny and Lynn Bailey; 2 sisters and 1 brother-in-law: Connie Smith, Pauline and Rufus Blankenship and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Laura Bailey.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers: Shannon, Pat, Connie, and Shirley.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4-7pm at Jeffers Afton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 3PM Tuesday, April, 20, 2021 at West Greene Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Ross Helton and Reverend Dexter Brummitt officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the Graveside Service.
Pallbearers will be: Ray Stuart, John Stuart, Gordon Ellis, Clifford Hughes, Pete Dall, and Sammy Doud.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.