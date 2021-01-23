JOHNSON CITY - Sandra (Sandy) M. Collins, 86, of Johnson City passed away peacefully with family surrounding her in Knoxville on Sunday, January 3, 2020.
Sandy was the only child of the late John Robert and Helen Gleason Motz. She grew up moving frequently as her father was an engineer with TVA. She graduated from Elizabethton High School where she met her late husband Carl Gilson Collins. They married after graduating from college and nursing school. Carl served in the United States Marine Corp for 26 years so Sandy’s nomadic life continued until she and Carl retired to Johnson City in 1983. They loved establishing roots and living by Carl’s family and forming life-long friends. Carl passed away in 2017 at which time Sandy relocated to Knoxville to be closer to her children.
To know Sandy was to know that she was a devout Catholic and that she had a strong and enviable faith. She was a dedicated member of St Mary’s Church, Johnson City and served the church and many parishioners in a multitude of ways. She was a vivacious woman who loved to love on people and was famous for giving great hugs. Her hands were seldom still as she spent countless hours crafting and making gifts to show family and friends how deeply they were loved by her.
Sandy’s love for her family was as fierce as her love for the Lord. She was a devoted wife and an amazing role model of what it meant to be a strong and loving woman to her daughters - Colette C. Parker (husband Craig) of Shelton, WA, Stacy C. Schuettler (husband Henry) of Knoxville, TN, and Stephanie C. Runge (husband Todd) of Marietta, GA. She treasured her role as “Grandy” to her eight grandchildren who loved her endlessly - Joshua and Jessica Parker, Kendrick and Alex Schuettler (wife Kennedy), and Carl, Will, Kevin and Steven Runge. Sandy’s love and famous hugs extended beyond her immediate family to include her many nieces and nephews that were extremely dear to her.
Church and graveyard services for Sandy will be held later in the year in Johnson City, TN.