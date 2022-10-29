JOHNSON CITY - Sandra Presson Carden, age 74, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with her Lord Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Elizabethton to the late William H. Presson and Florence M. Presson.
Sandra was a 1971 graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Science. She later retired from Aiken Regional Medical Center after 15 years of dedicated service. Sandra was very outgoing and enjoyed being around people. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her mother dearly, who she never quit talking about. She grew up in First United Methodist Church and later attended Cedar Creek Baptist in Aiken, S.C.
Sandra enjoyed having reunions with her group of families in Knoxville. She also enjoyed vacationing with her husband, walking while she was able and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Jim Presson II. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Ken Carden, of the home; two daughters, Kimberly C. Hadley and husband Chris, of Cayce, S.C. and Kasey C. Wagner and husband Casey, of Simpsonville, S.C; grandchildren, Maggie Hadley, Reese Hadley, Caleb Wagner, Emarye Wagner, Addison Wagner, Adrianna Wagner and Beau Wagner and brother, Mr. Jim Presson and wife Mrs. Presson.
A service to honor the life of Sandra Presson Carden will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Ray Amos officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.