JOHNSON CITY - Sandra Presson Carden, age 74, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with her Lord Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Elizabethton to the late William H. Presson and Florence M. Presson.

Sandra was a 1971 graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Science. She later retired from Aiken Regional Medical Center after 15 years of dedicated service. Sandra was very outgoing and enjoyed being around people. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her mother dearly, who she never quit talking about. She grew up in First United Methodist Church and later attended Cedar Creek Baptist in Aiken, S.C.

