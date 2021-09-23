But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31
Sandra Phipps Dugger, 64, passed from this life to glory on September 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was born January 15, 1957 in Carter County, Tennessee and was the daughter of Ruby Lyons of Hampton, TN. She was a 1975 graduate of Happy Valley High School.
Sandra worked many years in school food service at Happy Valley High School, South Side Elementary and Central Elementary. She retired from Lake Terrace Head Start due to her illness. Sandra was a kind and selfless individual who had a love for all people. Children were especially dear to her heart and she did everything in her power to make sure no child was hungry. She gave the best hugs and was always ready to love on the children she could.
Sandra was preceded in death by Steve and Lena Phipps and a brother, Alan Phipps.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 44 years Leonard Dugger and one daughter Rebecca Dugger of the home. Her mother Ruby Lyons of Hampton, TN; siblings, Joe Phipps and Johnny (Debbie) Phipps of North Carolina, Loretta Tester and Betty Wood of Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Ruth Maupin and brother-in-law Jess Price of Johnson City, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was a faithful member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi, TN for many years.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, September 27, 2021 at Maranatha Tabernacle, 300 Maranatha Lane, Unicoi. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor E.L. Wheeler and Rev. Hobart Bradshaw officiating. The graveside service will take place on Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be James Price, Joe Price, Landon Maupin, Mark Wood, Kylar Collins and Jaylin Collins. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Dugger family. 423-928-2245