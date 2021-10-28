GRAY - Sandra Karen (Wagner) Miller, 57, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at her home in Gray, Tennessee, with her husband and son by her side, on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Sandra was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on September 2, 1964, to the late Samuel Harold and Sadie Killion Wagner.
Sandra was a native of Kingsport and lived her life in the Tri-Cities area. She was a Christian and was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Daniel Boone High School, class of 1983. She was a retail manager at Wal-Mart where she worked for approximately 20 years. She loved singing karaoke at home, watching drag racing (especially when her brother was racing), and participating in a variety of outdoor sports. Most of all she enjoyed protecting and taking care of her family including her little dog Jersey.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Sadie Wagner.
Those left to cherish Sandra’s memory include her husband, Johnnie Dean Miller; son, John Miller; two sisters, Carol Wagner Rerisi & husband Duke, Sharon Wagner Prince; two brothers, Harold Wagner & wife Donna, Steve Wagner & wife Teresa; as well as six nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held in Sandra’s honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sandra’s name to the Children’s Miracle Network at, http://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/
Condolences can be sent to Sandra’s family at the funeral home’s website at, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sandra Karen Miller.