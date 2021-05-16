GRAY - Sandra Lynn Helton, age 75, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Washington County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Richard Paul Campbell and Marjorie Janet Snyder Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carrie and Brunner Snyder; and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Helton.
Sandra was a member of Gray United Methodist Church and had worked as a nurse at the Johnson City Medical Center. She graduated from the LPN program and attended this along with her mother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Sandra loved donating to the humane societies to make sure animals were cared for.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Edward Helton; two sons, Travis Helton and wife Jennifer, and Justin Helton and wife Stephanie; five grandchildren, Taylor Telford and husband Daniel, Kade Helton; Grace Helton, Charlie Helton, and Cole Green; one great grandson, Ayden Telford; three sisters, Connie Helton, Sheila Hodgens and husband Bob, and Paula Castleberry and husband Ken; one brother, Sam Campbell and wife Leslie; and several sister and brother-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kade Helton, Kevin Helton, Kenny Helton, Cole Green, Charlie Helton, David Fitzgerald, Jr. and David Fitzgerald, III.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
