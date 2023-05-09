JOHNSON CITY - Sandra L. Fry Metcalf, a beacon of love, faith, and inspiration, passed away on May 8, 2023, in Johnson City, TN. Born on February 7, 1943, in Ashland, OH, Sandra's life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the human spirit.

Sandra was a devoted wife to her late husband, Verlin Willie Metcalf, for 23 beautiful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and memories that will forever be cherished by their family. Sandra was also a loving mother to her children, Kelly Jo Freeman (Billy), Kim Peoples (Bill), Tracy Fry (Mike), and Jamie Fry. Sandra's legacy lives on through her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will always remember her as a pillar of strength, love, and guidance.

