JOHNSON CITY - Sandra L. Fry Metcalf, a beacon of love, faith, and inspiration, passed away on May 8, 2023, in Johnson City, TN. Born on February 7, 1943, in Ashland, OH, Sandra's life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the human spirit.
Sandra was a devoted wife to her late husband, Verlin Willie Metcalf, for 23 beautiful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and memories that will forever be cherished by their family. Sandra was also a loving mother to her children, Kelly Jo Freeman (Billy), Kim Peoples (Bill), Tracy Fry (Mike), and Jamie Fry. Sandra's legacy lives on through her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who will always remember her as a pillar of strength, love, and guidance.
A woman of unwavering faith, Sandra was a proud member of the Fountain of Life Bible Church. Her relationship with God was the foundation of her life, and she was a shining example of what it means to live a faith-filled life. Sandra's love for her church family was evident in her dedication to serving others, and her warm, welcoming spirit made everyone feel at home.
Sandra's love extended beyond her family and church community, as she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her generosity and kindness were a testament to her character, and her ability to touch the lives of others will never be forgotten. Sandra's selflessness and compassion were truly inspiring, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.
As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sandra's love knew no bounds. She was a constant source of support, encouragement, and wisdom for her children and grandchildren, and her unwavering love and devotion will forever be cherished. Sandra's ability to make everyone feel loved and valued was a gift that will never be forgotten, and her family will always be grateful for the love and guidance she provided.
Sandra was also an incredible cook, known for her delicious meals that brought family and friends together around the table. Her love for cooking was a reflection of her love for her family, as she took great joy in nourishing their bodies and souls. Sandra's kitchen was a place of warmth, laughter, and love, and her family will always treasure the memories of the meals they shared together.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Toni Renee Fry, her son, Timothy W. Garn, her granddaughter, Jessica Ann Kelly, and her brother, Bill Hillis. Sandra's ability to persevere through the loss of her loved ones is a testament to her strength and faith, and her resilience in the face of adversity will forever be an inspiration to those who knew her.
Sandra's life was a beautiful tapestry of love, faith, and service, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. As the great Helen Keller once said, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." Sandra's life was a living embodiment of this sentiment, as her love and faith were truly felt by all who knew her.
In celebration of Sandra's life, let us remember the love, joy, and inspiration she brought to the world. Let us honor her memory by continuing to live our lives with love, faith, and compassion, and by always being there for one another. Sandra's light will continue to shine through the lives of her family, friends, and all who were touched by her love.
Rest in peace, Sandra L. Fry Metcalf. Your love, faith, and spirit will forever be a guiding light for all who knew you.