Sandra Kay Tucker (née: Howser)

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Sandra Kay Tucker (age 72) of Gray, TN, passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Tucker of the home; daughter, Erica McMurray and husband, Travis; grandchildren, Preston McMurray and wife, Kristin, and Landon McMurray; great-grandchildren, Olivia McMurray and Luke McMurray; sister, Yvonne Dalton; aunt, Lila Hutton; nephews, Matthew Dalton and wife, Tonya, and Chad Dalton and wife LaRenda; one great-niece; and five great-nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William J Howser and Wanda J Howser.
Sandra was born in Kingsport, TN, and was a 1966 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, and a 2006 graduate of ETSU. She spent most of her career working as a secretary or administrative assistant, most recently working at ETSU in the College of Nursing before retiring. Sandra grew up in Oakwood Forrest Christian Church in Kingsport, and was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City, where she was a member of the Anchor Sunday School class. Sandra was devoted to her family, being a loving wife, mother, Nana, Aunt Sissy, and had a great bond with the McMurray family.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is overseeing arrangements. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service details.
Pallbearers will be Preston McMurray, Landon McMurray, Matthew Dalton, Chad Dalton, Stan McMurray, Dru Dalton and Seth Dalton.