Proverbs 31: 28-29
“Her Children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.”
ROAN MOUNTAIN - Sandra Kay Hughes, 71, Roan Mountain went home to Heaven Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born February 13, 1950 in Roan Mountain to the late Joseph & Bertha Winters Arnett. Sandra was a 1969 graduate of Cloudland High School. She was a homemaker and in earlier years she was a beautician. She loved being around her children and grandchildren. She loved working in her yard and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy and James Arnett. Sandra was a member of St. John Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Glenn Hughes. Two Daughters: Heather Hughes (Brandon) Carpenter and Holli Hughes (Lucas) Honeycutt all of Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren: Ty Hughes Carpenter, Hooper Hughes Carpenter, Holt Hughes Honeycutt and (upcoming arrival) Hensley Kay Honeycutt. Four Sisters: Willie Troutman, Kathy Elliott, Jackie Johnson, and Pat Jones. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery(New Section) 215 Heroes Drive with Rev. Richard Sheppard officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday will be: Brandon Carpenter, Lucas Honeycutt, Brian Elliott, Noah Johnson, Jordan Johnson and Grant Honeycutt. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
