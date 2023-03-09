JOHNSON CITY - Sunday, January 29, 2023, Sandra Hewitt Lewis, loving wife, stepmother, and friend to many, was gathered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a resident of Piney Flats, TN.

Sandra was born on June 11, 1960, in Knoxville, TN, to the late John George "Jay" Hewitt and Helen Louise Hill Hewitt. She grew up in Heiskell, TN, and graduated in 1979 from Norris High School, Norris, TN. She went on to graduate from East Tennessee State University, with a double-major in Psychology and Sociology, earning two BS degrees. Sandra was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

