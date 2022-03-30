JOHNSON CITY - Sandra Gail (Cozad) Gragg, 67, died 26 March 2022 in her home in Johnson City Tennessee. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends.
Sandy was born on the 23rd of November 1954 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Jesse Cozad, both of Johnson City. Sandy graduated from David Crockett High School in the Class of 1972. Following her graduation, she served in the U.S. Army being deployed in the Federal Republic of Germany and ending her time in service in Washington D.C. Sandra continued her career within the United States intelligence community following her time in the U.S. Army. Sandy returned to Johnson City in the mid-1980s and remained there until her death.
She is survived by her life partner, Jackie Lee Coggins; daughter, Cassi Lyn (Gragg) Barefield, husband, David Barefield and three grandchildren, Dylan Ray Presnell, Chloe Mae, and Cadence Marie Barefield of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sandy also had two sisters, Penny Ann (Cozad) Stump who was married to the late Gary Lynn Stump of Tampa, Florida and Janet Lee (Cozad) Tuvek and husband Fred Tuvek of Johnson City. She had 3 nephews, Matthew Stump, Eric Stump and Adam Ebernickel and two nieces, April and Amber Ebernickel.
A visitation and celebration of life honoring Sandra will be held at Morris Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City on Friday the 1st of April 2022. Visitation is 11:30-12:30, the Celebration of Life begins at 12:30. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed and available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Sandra’s obituary page. There will be a committal service with military honors at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 pm in the historic section (53 Memorial Ave, Mountain Home, TN). Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery gates by 1:50 pm.
