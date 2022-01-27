BLOUNTVILLE - Samuel “Sam” Michael Shelton, 47, of Blountville, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with the funeral service following at 2:30 pm with the Reverend Randall Shupe officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral at County Hill Cemetery in Blountville.
Pallbearers will be Dan Taylor, Doug Jarrett, Steven Shelton, Ron Shelton, Ed Shelton, and Robert Bright.
