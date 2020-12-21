Samuel (Sam) David Redd, 88, SP-6, U. S. Army Retired after 20 years, Died Saturday December 19, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Walter Harrison and Viola Shelton (Malone) Redd. He was a member of Grace Temple Church Eternal Life Center in Johnson City.
In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kim “Jeneen”, one sister, Mary E. Redd; three brothers, John A. Redd, New Haven CT., Bishop Emeritus Eugene A. Redd, Ansonia, CT.; Bishop Emeritus Aaron H. Redd Sr., Johnson City; Two Sisters-in-law, Lillie M. Redd, Johnson City and Dorothy Redd, Ansonia, CT; three brothers-in-law, William Patton, Erskine W. Scott and Thurston Lavoid Gillespie.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Callie Gillespie Redd, Sam is survived by one sister Naomi, Johnson City; two sisters-in law Shelby Redd and Bobbie Gillespie Scott, both of Johnson City; and several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Samuel graduated from Langston High School and received his post high school education through the U.S. Army Education Institute and his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from East Tennessee State University. He was employed by Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) in Johnson CIty. In addition to practicing as a counselor, he also served many years in various positions in Civic and military organizations.
A Graveside service will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City at 2:00pm Wednesday December 23, 2020.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com