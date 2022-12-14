ELIZABETHTON - Samuel R. Crowder, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Sam was born in Carter County, a son of the late Henry Grady Crowder and Fannie Elvira Crowder. In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Florence, Ella, Edith, Dena, Geneva, Massie and Marie; five brothers, Dock, Don, Jack, Fred and Marcus; one grandchild, Samuel Jason Barnett; and his son-in-law, Johnny Barnett.
Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He owned and operated J & S Fence Company and was a United States Army veteran. Sam had been a member of the Elizabethton High School Sports Boosters Club in years past and enjoyed UT Sports and spending as much time as possible with his beloved family, especially his granddaughter and great grandchildren.
Those left to remember and cherish Sam’s legacy include his wife, Loretta Shull Crowder; his children, Rene Barnett (Benny Montgomery) and Samuel (Sambo) Crowder, II (Missi); his sisters, Mary Lyons, Ida (Jack) Tkatch and Isabelle Bowers; his granddaughter, Jessica Barnett Markland (Justyn); his great grandchildren, Arya Markland and Ezra Markland; as well as bonus grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Private services will be held by the family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Active pallbearers will be John Williams, Kevin Kiser, Keith Turner, Len Dugger, Benny Montgomery, Bryson Montgomery, John L. Bowers, III, and Chris Mathes. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Carver, Roy Huskins, Richard Hyder, Eddie Stockton, Perry Perkins, Jack Tkatch, and Mitchell Carpenter.
We would like to especially thank the Johnson City Medical Center Cardiac Unit and ICU Unit and Sam’s special nurse, Tiffany.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Sam’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918.
