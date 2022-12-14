ELIZABETHTON - Samuel R. Crowder, age 84, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Sam was born in Carter County, a son of the late Henry Grady Crowder and Fannie Elvira Crowder. In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Florence, Ella, Edith, Dena, Geneva, Massie and Marie; five brothers, Dock, Don, Jack, Fred and Marcus; one grandchild, Samuel Jason Barnett; and his son-in-law, Johnny Barnett.

Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He owned and operated J & S Fence Company and was a United States Army veteran. Sam had been a member of the Elizabethton High School Sports Boosters Club in years past and enjoyed UT Sports and spending as much time as possible with his beloved family, especially his granddaughter and great grandchildren.

