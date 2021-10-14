BRISTOL, VA - Samuel Paul Cassell, age 70, of Bristol, VA passed away on October 13, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fowblesburg, Maryland a son to the late Henry Herbert and Ruby Gollehon Cassell. Samuel worked in automobile sales most of his life and was a member of the Fountain of Life Evangelical Church. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, cars and he always said “ If the Lord blessed me with anything, it was a having a big family”. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Robert “Bob” Cassell.
Survivors include: fiance’ Karen Edson, children – Vince Cassell and wife Kyle, Samantha Dionne and husband Greg, Samuel “Sam” Cassell and wife Jane, Claiborne “Clay” Cassell and wife Linda, step children – Candace Rivas and husband Castro, Lindsay Edson, grandchildren Hannah Cassell, Emma Dionne, Claire Ann and Chloe Grace Cassell, Macy and Trey Cassell, Brayden, Gabriel, and Lucas Rivas, Alyssa and Eli Edson. Siblings: Glenn Cassell and wife Ruth, Virginia Fream and husband John, Joan Holland and husband Tom.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 1-3 pm at Weaver Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.