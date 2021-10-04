JOHNSON CITY - Samuel Martin Tolley, 86, Johnson City passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native of Johnson City where he lived most of his life but had lived in Erwin and Jonesborough also. Sam was a son of the late William Birt Tolley and Sudie Mae Carroll Tolley.
He was a well known and respected painting contractor for over 30 years in the Tri-Cities area. Sam was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son, Samuel; a daughter, Diana Tolley; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Tolley; a sister, Betty Hall; and the mother of his children, Louise Copas Tolley.
Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Grindstaff of Johnson City, Delaine Sanders of Erwin, Sandra Kinley of Elizabethton and Stephanie May and husband, Scott of Johnson City; three sisters, Mary Moody of Jonesborough, Patsy Byrd and husband, Allen of Florida and Lyndoll Williams of Johnson City; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a special friend and caretaker, Beverly Tolley Gross; his faithful and loving companion, his dog, Coco; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Sam will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Edward Moser officiating. Special music will be provided by his grandson, Pete Sanders. Graveside services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Highway 81, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
