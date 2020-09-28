UNICOI - Samuel Madison Tittle, age 97, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living. A native of Erwin, Sam is a son of the late Charles Ephraim and Minnie (Tapp) Tittle. He is a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, where he served during World War II. Sam was the oldest Elder and a member of Rock Creek Presbyterian Church. He was a Crew Caller for CSX for 37 ½ years and in his former years, he enjoyed gardening. In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Samuel Madison Tittle leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 71 years: Hazel (Richardson) Tittle;
Son: Sammy Tittle and wife, Anne; Daughter: Yvonne Shepherd; 3 Grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Samuel Madison Tittle in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rice and Reverend Garland James will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and will continue until service time in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be notified. Honorary pallbearers will be the Unicoi Ruritan and members of the Centennial Lodge # 491 F&A.M..
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sam’s name to Rock Creek Presbyterian Church, 800 Rock Creek Road, Erwin TN 37650 or to the charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with Unicoi County’s mask mandate, we respectfully request that masks be worn inside of Valley Funeral Home and that social distancing guidelines be followed at all services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Samuel Madison Tittle through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.