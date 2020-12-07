On Thursday November 12, 2020 Samuel Jack “Moose” Phillips ( Sgt. US Army Retired) went home to be with his Lord and Saviour. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Ralph & Helen Smith Phillips. Mr. Phillips was in the United States Army for over 35 years and was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. He loved the drag races, playing pool and he absolutely loved the Tennessee Volunteers. He was also preceded in death by a son Samuel Quillen Phillips
His spirits lives on in his children: Sammy Joe Phillips, his daughter: Reva Ann “Girdie” Phillips and his grandchildren: Wesley Quillen Phillips, Phoenixx Payne Phillips and McKinley Danielle Bates. The father of his grandchildren: Daniel Bates and the mother of his granddaughter: Tammy Wilson, His Brother: Randy Phillips, his sister: Lois Kirk, a niece: Misty Kirk and all his Military and River Friends.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Family and friends will assemble at Mountain Home Cemetery (New Section) at 2:45 p.m. Thursday Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Phillips family.