WATAUGA, TN - Samuel Edward Ellison, age 80, of Watauga, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Samuel was born on January 5, 1941 to the late Robert Ray Ellison and Alma Lou McCullough in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating high school, he served in the Navy.
Samuel was of the Christian faith.
He enjoyed traveling, softball, and anything to do with being near the water.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by his wife, Anita F. Ellison and his brothers: Grady, Jimmie, and Michael.
Samuel is survived by his children: Carla (Mark) Alberghini, Tim (Sheila) Ellison, Leslie Miller, and Jennifer (Konley) Spodat; grandchildren: Casey (Ajai), Malissa (Robert), Samantha (Tim), Jodi (Mark), Megan (Jason), Zack (Leigh), Hollyn (Matt), Haley, Carlie (Travis), Landon, Mackenzie (Colin), and Sydney; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Stephens; brothers, Chuck (Jeree) and Ricky (Debbie); and 18 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, under the direction of Pastor Donnie Humphrey. The service will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Samuel’s obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Ellison family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ellison family.