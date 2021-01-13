JOHNSON CITY - Samuel Clinton Watts, age 71, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Samuel was born in Carter County to the late James Pete Watts and Susie Fugaut Watts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Watts; a son, Samuel C. Watts; and three brothers, J.R. Watts, R.C. Watts and David Watts.
Samuel was a retired truck driver and was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 11 years, Dorothy Nave Watts, of the home; two sisters, Carol Honeycutt and husband Stanley, of Elizabethton and Sabella Williams and husband Bill, of Maryland; a step son, Mikey Honeycutt, Jr., of Kingsport; and two step granddaughters, Marrissa Honeycutt and Julia Honeycutt. Several nieces and nephew also survive.
No services are currently scheduled.
