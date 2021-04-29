ELIZABETHTON - Samuel Christopher “Chris” Slagle, 60, Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born March 3, 1961 in Elizabethton. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Chris was a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a member of Slagles United Methodist Church. His hobby was old cars.
Survivors include his wife: Tammy Harrell Slagle. Two Daughters: Ashley (Mark) Tusa and Jamie Slagle. A Son: Andy (Katie) Slagle. Two Step -Children: Jordan (Will) Bartlett and Jessica Fair. Eight Grandchildren. His Parents; Sonny & Helen Vest Slagle. Two Brothers: Tony (Lawana) Slagle and Rusty Slagle. His Sister: Robin (Danny) Clark. Several Nieces & Nephews; Mother- In-Law: Tootise Hill.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Old Slagles Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Berry officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday will be :Andy Slagle, Tony Slagle, Will Bartlett, Tanner Stiltner, Garrett Stiltner, Wyatt Godsey, Cody Griffin and Doug Slagle. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Town of Unicoi Police Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Slagles United Methodist Church, 285 Old Watauga Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Slagle family