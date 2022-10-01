September 13, 1946 – September 27, 2022
GRAY - Samuel C. Ford, 76 of Gray passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late William Raleigh Ford and Ruby Ford.
Samuel Carmine Ford grew up in Washington County, TN, the only son of the family with three surviving sisters, Lena Marshall, Gladys Casey, and Melva Harold. His father provided and guided the best he could, and Sam joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after serving from 1965-1969 on the USS James E. Kyes (DD-787) and the USS Fremont (APA-44).
After serving our country with his time in the Navy, Sam spent his career as what we now recognize to be an essential component of our country’s livelihood, as an over the road truck driver. Although he changed trucking companies from time to time, his work was consistent, steady and dependable.
When he wasn’t driving a truck, Sam enjoyed fishing, hunting grouse and quail with his Brittany Spaniels, and treasure hunting at local flea markets.
Although his body declined in health, his family knows Sam is now reunited with his dad and is enjoying his new Heavenly home.
Left to cherish his memories are his constant companion, Kitty Ford, his children, William Samuel Ford, Shannon Surber, and Brian Woodle, grandchildren, Whitney Ford-Dishner, Sam Ford, Malachi Surber, Bailey Woodle, and Brandon Woodle along with great-grandsons Carter, Cooper, and Camden Dishner, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5th from 1:00-2:00 with the funeral service immediately following at Appalachian Funeral Home 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, 37601. with Derrick Marrs officiating. Graveside services with Military Funeral Honors will be held following the service at Gray Cemetery, 135 Chapel Street, Gray, TN 37615. Pallbearers will be William Samuel Ford, Sam Ford, Caleb Dishner, Brice Light, Israel Gonzalez and Izzaiah Roark.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.
