GRAY - Sammy “Sam” Barnes, age 65, of Gray, Tennessee, crossed over on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He fought a valiant fight and was surrounded by his wife and children when his creator came and carried him home. He was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a son of the late Joe Beryl Barnes and Juanita Gertrude Hammonds Barnes. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.
Sam was a Master Tool & Die Maker who had worked at many machine shops in the area. He was a member of the Remnant Yuchi Nation Kingsport where he was head council. He embraced his native heritage and loved and enjoyed the company of his tribe brothers and sisters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Jessica Miller Barnes; son, Sammie Barnes and wife LeAnn, of Sullivan Gardens; daughters, Natalie Barnes, of Weber City, VA, and Jenny Barnes, of Johnson City, TN; beloved grandchildren, Jesse and Savana Barnes, of Sullivan Gardens; three much loved sisters, Brenda Cain and husband Eddie, of Fall Branch, TN, Anna Crawford and husband James, of Greeneville, and Vickie Middleton, of Greeneville, TN; several nieces and nephews; and his special pet Lucy.
A Celebration of Sam’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Amedisys Hospice staff especially his nurse Vanessa Fletcher for her compassion, understanding, excellent care and friendship, the staff at Food City Pharmacy of Boones Creek especially Cherish.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Barnes family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Sammy “Sam” Barnes and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.